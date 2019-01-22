Steelheads Weekly - January 22, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (26-12-3) took three of four games in an extended week and begin to dig into their nine-game road trip this weekend in the Midwest.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, January 16 vs. Allen Americans: 3-2 L

Shots: Americans 30, Steelheads 30

PP: Americans 2-for-5, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads slipped 3-2 to the Americans from CenturyLink Arena. The Americans opened the scoring early before forward Kale Kessy (5:18 1st) answered back to tie the game, 1-1. The two sides also went to and fro in the second period with Americans and Kessy (13:05 2nd) each scoring to remain tied, 2-2. The Americans sealed the 3-2 win with a goal in the third period. Tomas Sholl (14-5-0) saved 27 of 30 shots in the loss.

Friday, January 18 vs. Allen Americans: 3-2 W (OT)

Shots: Americans 29, Steelheads 45

PP: Americans 0-for-4, Steelheads 0-for-6

The Steelheads outlasted the Americans with a 3-2 overtime win from CenturyLink Arena. The Americans opened the scoring with the lone goal of the opening period to take a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads scored two in the second period from defenseman Brady Norrish (0:55 2nd) on a give-and-go play as well as forward Elgin Pearce (6:33 2nd) on a deflection from the right wall, giving the home side a 2-1 lead. After the Americans tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, the game was settled in overtime. Forward Steve McParland (3:17 OT) took it in himself to take a 3-2 overtime win. Tomas Sholl (15-5-0) halted 27 of 29 shots in the win.

Saturday, January 19 vs. Allen Americans: 4-3 W (OT)

Shots: Americans 26, Steelheads 41

PP: Americans 0-for-4, Steelheads 1-for-5

The Steelheads netted another overtime thriller in a 4-3 OT win over the Americans from CenturyLink Arena. The Americans scored two goals in the first two periods to take an early 2-0 lead. Forward Alex Dahl (6:24 2nd) cut the lead in half, 2-1, on a rebound before the Americans and Dahl (13:38 2nd) traded goals again to stay within one, 3-2. Forward Mitch Moroz (16:22 2nd) deflected the game-tying goal, 3-3, to force overtime. After a penalty, Forward Brad McClure (PP, 4:21 OT) sealed the 4-3 win with a shot from the slot. Colton Point (4-1-1) halted 23 of 26 shots in the win.

Monday, January 21 @ Utah Grizzlies: 7-4 W

Shots: Steelheads 25, Grizzlies 37

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Grizzlies 3-for-6

The Steelheads began their nine-game road trip with a 7-4 win over the Grizzlies from Maverik Center. Forward Steve McParland (5:50 1st) notched the game's first goal before the Grizzlies scored twice to take their lone lead of the day, 2-1. Defenseman Jeff King (13:25 1st) cleaned up a rebound to tie the game, 2-2, before the Steelheads scored three-unanswered in the second period. Forward Spencer Naas (4:54 2nd), defenseman Clint Lewis (8:23 2nd) and defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (9:15 2nd) all cashed in to spread the lead open to 5-2. The Grizzlies scored two more goals to draw within one, 5-4, before the end of the second period, however McParland (5:58 3rd) and forward Brad McClure (EN, 17:31 3rd) helped seal off the 7-4 win. Ryan Faragher (5-3-1) turned aside 33 of 37 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Saturday, January 26 @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, January 27 @ Wichita Thunder - 3:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads head back to the Midwest to renew their series with the Wichita Thunder from Intrust Bank Arena. The Steelheads make their second and final trip to Kansas following a 3-2 shootout loss on opening night. Following this weekend, the Steelheads and Thunder will have played half of their six-game season series with the final three coming in March at CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads hold a 3-2-2 record in their short franchise series with the Thunder since the 2015-16 season.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

CenturyLink Free Skate: The Steelheads and CenturyLink Arena will host a free skate, presented by the Idaho Statesman, on Sunday, Feb. 17 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Bring a canned food donation and receive a pair of tickets to the game on February 20 against the Tulsa Oilers. Free rentals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, and limit one pair of tickets per person.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy $2 Bud Light every Wednesday during the 2018-19 season, including when the Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on January 9. For tickets, call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Forward Tanner Froese recorded back-to-back multi-assist games on Saturday and Monday, earning his first four career ECHL assists in seven games with the Steelheads.

- Forward Brad McClure earned his first four-point game of the season on Monday, overtaking his three-point game on December 31 in Rapid City. He now leads the team in goals (16) and scoring (34).

- The Steelheads have not lost two games in the same week (Monday to Sunday) since the week of November 7 (10 weeks). The Steelheads are 21-5-1 in 27 games since that two-loss week.

- After back-to-back overtime wins, the Steelheads are now 6-1 in games ending in overtime and 8-3 in games after regulation. Their win percentage (.727) ranks third in the ECHL.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 16 - Brad McClure

ASSISTS: 23 - A.J. White

POINTS: 34 - Brad McClure

PP GOALS: 8 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 1 - McClure/McParland/Parizek/Payne/Petryk/Saucerman/Schempp

GW GOALS: 4 - Reid Petryk

PIMS: 236 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +25 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 140 - Steve McParland

WINS: 15 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.07 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .933 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Steelheads 26-12-1-2, 55 pts

2. Tulsa 23-13-4-2, 52 pts

2. Utah 23-12-3-1, 50 pts

4. Wichita 17-17-5-3, 42 pts

5. Kansas City 19-16-2-1, 41 pts

6. Rapid City 16-22-2-3, 37 pts

7. Allen 13-27-2-2, 30 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as online on ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350AM KITK and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads continue their nine-game road trip on Saturday, Jan. 26 against the Wichita Thunder from Intrust Bank Arena and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

