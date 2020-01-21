Steelheads Weekly - January 21, 2020

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (23-14-6) complete their long stretch of road games with the final set of their four-game road stint over seven days.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, January 15 vs. Tulsa Oilers: L 4-1

Shots: Oilers 34, Steelheads 35

PP: Oilers 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-2

The Steelheads fell 4-1 in their return home to CenturyLink Arena. After a scoreless first period, the Oilers opened the scoring before defenseman Jeff King (9:03 2nd) was led for a breakaway goal, tying the game at 1-1. The Oilers struck three times in the third with two goals around the midway portion and a shorthanded empty-net goal to seal off the 4-1 win. Jake Kupsky (0-1-0) stopped 30 of 33 shots in the loss.

Friday, January 17 vs. Tulsa Oilers: W 2-1 (OT)

Shots: Oilers 29, Steelheads 34

PP: Oilers 0-for-3, Steelheads 0-for-4

The Steelheads edged out a 2-1 overtime win from CenturyLink Arena. After a scoreless first period that included a called-off tally for the home side, the Steelheads later found the opening tally on a one-time tip by forward Kyle Schempp (5:28 2nd) to take the initial 1-0 lead. The Oilers leveled the score, 1-1, midway through the second period on a net-front scramble and eventually led to overtime. In the extra frame, forward Brett Supinski (1:26 OT) sealed off the extra point in the 2-1 win. Jake Kupsky (1-1-0) earned his first ECHL win while stopping 28 of 29 shots.

Saturday, January 18 vs. Tulsa Oilers: L 3-1

Shots: Oilers 17, Steelheads 35

PP: Oilers 1-for-4, Steelheads 1-for-4

The Steelheads slipped in the third period during a 3-1 loss from CenturyLink Arena. For the first time in the series, one team scored in the opening period thanks to the Oilers on the first shift for a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads answered late in the second period, 1-1, on a strong passing effort finished by forward Will Merchant (PP, 19:36 2nd). However, the Oilers netted two goals in the third period within the final six minutes to seal off the 3-1 result. Tomas Sholl (17-6-4) saved 14 of 17 shots in the loss.

Monday, January 20 @ Utah Grizzlies: L 2-1 (SO)

Shots: Steelheads 23, Grizzlies 33

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Grizzlies 0-for-5

The Steelheads started their road trip with a 2-1 shootout loss from Maverik Center. The Grizzlies earned the opening goal after an early flurry during the first period to take the 1-0 lead before forward A.J. White (15:22 1st) converted off a turnover to eventually force overtime, 1-1. Stretching into the shootout, the Grizzlies netted two of their three chances to snag the 2-1 shootout result. Tomas Sholl (17-6-5) halted 31 of 32 shots in the loss as well as one of three shots in the shootout.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, January 24 @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 25 @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, January 26 @ Tulsa Oilers - 3:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads finish their four-game road trip and long stretch away from home with a three-game, three-day set against the Kansas City Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers.

The Steelheads play their only games on the road against the Mavericks to close the road portion of the season series. The Steelheads won both meetings with the Mavericks at home in November, setting themselves up to win the five-game season series in one of their final three games this season. The Steelheads have also won 10 of their last 14 meetings with the Mavericks, however last year the Steelheads dropped two of three games against the Mavericks on the road. In the franchise series, the Steelheads own a 10-4-0 record but are 2-3-0 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Oilers claimed the season series outright with Saturday's result heading into their final game of the season series. The Steelheads own a 2-4-1 record against the Oilers this season while dropping three of four road meetings over two different trips to the BOK Center, only claiming a win in their last road game on January 5. Overall, the Steelheads own a 17-11-2 all-time record against the Oilers as well as a 10-5-1 at the BOK Center.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction: Help out children with cardiac conditions at the annual Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction at CenturyLink Arena on February 7 & 8. For tickets, call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy a night on the town on hump day throughout the 2019-20 season. All Wednesday night games feature $2 domestic drafts through the end of the second period. Head to idahostelheads.com or call 208-331-TIXS to lock in your seats.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads enter the final weekend of their 13-of-18 game stretch away from CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads are 9-5-1 thus far heading into their final three games.

- The Steelheads penalty kill is perfect in four of their last five games over the last two weeks, going 17-for-18 (94.4%) including killing all five attempts on Monday afternoon.

- Since returning to the lineup on January 12, forward Brett Supinski has points in three of his last five games with two goals and one assist.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 15 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 31 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 38 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 5 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy

GW GOALS: 3 - Anthony Nellis

PIMS: 104 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 129 - Will Merchant

WINS: 17 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.23 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .921 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 29-8-6-1, 65 pts

2. Utah 23-11-5-2, 53 pts

3. Steelheads 23-14-3-3, 52 pts

4. Rapid City 22-16-3-0, 47 pts

5. Wichita 18-19-7-0, 43 pts

6. Tulsa 18-21-3-1, 40 pts

7. Kansas City 17-21-2-0, 36 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" & ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads meet the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:05 p.m. from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

