October 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads welcome in the 2019-20 home schedule with the official Idaho Steelheads Fan Fest on Friday, Oct. 18 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on The Grove Plaza.

The Steelheads Fan Fest is free to enter and open to the public, and it will lead directly into the team's first home game of the season.

"There has been a lot of excitement about this year's team, and we wanted to ring in our 23rd season in Boise and the Treasure Valley with an event for fans and the Boise community," said Sarah Smith, Director of Marketing & Graphic Design. "The Steelheads have been interconnected with the greater Boise area community over the last 23 seasons, and we wanted to thank our fans and community members while welcoming future fans with this 'tailgating' experience to kick off the first home game of the season!"

Fans and community members can enjoy live music, drinks and a space to mingle outside of CenturyLink Arena with appearances by Steelheads Staff and Blue, the team's official mascot. There will also be games for adults and kids, including giant cornhole and giant skee-ball as well as photo ops on the Throne of Sticks and around the plaza. The Throne of Sticks will be raffled off during the event to one of the attendees.

All in attendance will receive a free Steelheads poster by visiting the team's booth, and Steelheads sponsors will also have tables to interact with fans. Attendees will also be given wristbands to purchase drinks, and all beverages must be kept within the plaza.

The Steelheads open the season against the Wichita Thunder following the Steelheads Fan Fest at CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available for the 7:10 p.m. puck drop by calling 208-331-TIXS (8497) or going online to idahosteelheads.com. For ticket packs, including the Hockey Starter Pack and 4 For $50 Family Friday, call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

