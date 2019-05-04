Steelheads Surge Late to Force Game 6 with 3-1 Win over Oilers

May 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (6-4-0) scored three swift third period goals to help win 3-1 over the Tulsa Oilers (7-5-0) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena in Game 5 of the Mountain Division Final of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub. The Steelheads force the series back to Tulsa for Game 6.

The Steelheads and Oilers were caught in a deadlock during the first period, but each side had key chances to try and gain the lead including a potential goal that was reviewed and upheld as no goal for the Oilers late in the opening frame.

The chances continued into the second period, but both sides were shut down once again by either side's defensive efforts.

In the third period, the Steelheads began their run at 4:07 when forward Reid Petryk was fed by forward A.J. White for a 2-on-1 shot to take a 1-0 lead. Petryk then fed White from the left corner across to the right circle for a one-time shot at 8:33 for a tally and a 2-0 lead. Just 16 seconds later at 8:49, a shot by Steelheads defenseman Nolan Gluchowski tipped a stick in front and found the net for a 3-0 lead. Oilers forward Scott Henegar broke through at 12:01 with a deflection to cut into the lead, but the Steelheads held on for the 3-1 victory.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (6-4-0) turned away 35 of 36 shots in the win, while Oilers goaltender Devin Williams (7-5-0) halted 33 of 36 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads and Oilers head back to BOK Center for Game 6 of the Mountain Division Final on Sunday, May 5 at 6:05 p.m. MT. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. MT on 1350 KTIK-AM and ECHL.TV. Information on the Steelheads Official Watch Party will be released on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.