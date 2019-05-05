Steelheads Season Ends in Game 6, Falling 3-1 to Oilers

TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (6-5-0) couldn't erase a late deficit, falling 3-1 to the Tulsa Oilers (7-5-0) on Sunday night from BOK Center in Game 6 of the Mountain Division Final during the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub. The Oilers win the series 4-2 and eliminate the Steelheads from the playoffs.

The Oilers set the tone early in the game, and at 2:41 of the first period they found the first goal thanks to a rebound put-back by forward Ryan Tesink in his first appearance during this series, edging out to a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads gained momentum, and forward Robbie Payne blocked a breakout pass from the Tulsa blueline that led to a breakaway goal at 7:28 to level the score, 1-1.

While a majority of the second period was quiet, the Oilers found the lone goal of the frame at 10:01 on a shot from the right circle by forward Adam Pleskach to take a 2-1 lead. In the third period, the Steelheads fought for the tying goal but couldn't find a way to net the tally. Instead, Pleskach scored an empty net goal at 18:17 to seal the 3-1 win and the series.

Oilers goaltender Devin Williams (8-5-0) stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (6-5-0) halted 28 of 30 shots in the loss.

