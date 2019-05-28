Steelheads Receive Rights to Tony Cameranesi from Manchester

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have received the ECHL rights to forward Tony Cameranesi from the Manchester Monarchs to complete the future considerations portion of the Dexter Dancs trade made in October, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Tuesday.

Cameranesi, 25, played 55 games with the Monarchs during the 2018-19 season, posting 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points with six power play goals and a plus-eight rating. The Plymouth, Mich. native added 10 points during the 2019 playoffs and played 19 games with the Utica Comets (AHL), marking AHL appearances in all four professional seasons. He completed his third ECHL season between the Monarchs and Orlando Solar Bears, posting 100 points (43 goals, 57 assists) through 119 games following his professional debut with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) on Apr. 1, 2016 and ECHL debut on Oct. 22, 2016.

"Tony is an elite player with excellent offensive pedigree and pull away speed," said Graham. "Despite signing to play in Europe next season, we felt he was still the best fit under the future considerations guidelines and restrictions set forth in this particular trade.

"We will own his ECHL rights for the 2019-20 season and would welcome him with open arms if he were to join us at any point throughout the season."

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward played four seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, boasting 41 goals and 83 assists for 124 points through 152 career games while earning WCHA All-Rookie Team honors in the 2012-13 season. Cameranesi also represented Team USA in the 2012 U19 World Jr. A Challenge.

