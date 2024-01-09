Steelheads Host "Pink in TheÃ¢ÂÂ Jersey Auction for St.Luke's this Weekend

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) and St. Luke's Health System are bringing pink back to the Idaho Central Arena this weekend for the 17th Annual Pink In The Rink Weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Friday kicks off the 17th year of the Pink In The Rink Weekend which began during the 2005-06 season. Since the outset of the event the Steelheads and St. Luke's Health System have teamed up to raise over $278,525 toward cancer research and treatment in Idaho. The St. Luke's jersey auction began during the 1997-98 season, and since then, a total of $628,564 has been raised. The last event to benefit St. Luke's was held in December 2023 when $25,600 was raised, benefiting veterans working in health care.

The Pink In The Rink jerseys, designed by Karl Winks, will be worn for both games on Friday and Saturday and are available through an online-only auction on the Handbid app. Click HERE to start bidding. Bidding opens at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and closes Sunday at noon. Fans that win the jersey will receive them either via pick-up or by mail, and jerseys will be autographed by the player.

Proceeds from the auction benefit St. Luke's Breast Care Services, which include screening and diagnostic mammography, genetic counseling at their High-Risk Breast Clinic, comprehensive breast cancer treatment, and survivor support.

The Steelheads begin their three-game series against Kansas City tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. as the top two teams in the Mountain Division go head-to-head.

