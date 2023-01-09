Steelheads Host "Pink in the RinkÃ¢ÂÂ Jersey Auction for St. Luke's

January 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) and St. Luke's Health System (@StLukesHealth) are bringing pink back to the Idaho Central Arena (@IdCentralArena) this weekend for the 16th Annual Pink In The Rink Weekend against the Utah Grizzlies.

Friday kicks off the 16th year of the Pink In The Rink Weekend which began during the 2005-06 season. Since the outset of the event the Steelheads and St. Luke's Health System have teamed up to raise over $241,325 toward cancer research and treatment in Idaho. The St. Luke's jersey auction began during the 1997-98 season, and since then, a total of $529,434 has been raised. The last event to benefit St. Luke's was held in January 2022 when $34,200 was raised, benefitting St. Luke's cancer prevention, research and treatment.

The Pink In The Rink jerseys, designed by Karl Winks, will be worn for both games on Friday and Saturday and are available through an online-only auction on the Handbid app. Click HERE to start bidding. Bidding opens at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and closes on Sunday at noon. Fans that win the jersey will receive them either via pick-up or by mail, and jerseys will be autographed by the player.

Proceeds from the auction benefit St. Luke's Breast Care Services, which include screening and diagnostic mammography, genetic counseling at their High-Risk Breast Clinic, comprehensive breast cancer treatment, and survivor support.

This is the first of three charity auctions this year as part of three-consecutive months of jersey auctions benefiting local initiatives. The annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation auction takes place February 10 and 11, and the St. Luke's Children's auction is planned for March 31 and April 1.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.