Steelheads Host "Pink in the Rink" Jersey Auction for St. Luke's

March 6, 2019





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads and St. Luke's Health System are bringing pink back inside CenturyLink Arena this weekend for the 14th annual "Pink in the Rink" weekend on March 8 and 9 at 7:10 p.m., when the Steelheads take on the Wichita Thunder.

The Pink in the Rink game has been running since the 2005-06 season. Over the last 13 years, the Steelheads and St. Luke's have worked together to raise money that directly impacts and helps care for cancer patients. So far, the Steelheads and St. Luke's have raised $186,225.50 toward cancer research and treatment in Idaho, which has accounted for well over one-third of the $474,334.50 raised in St. Luke's jersey auctions since the 1997-98 season. Last season, the Steelheads and St. Luke's brought in $21,376.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI), the region's largest provider of cancer care and a leader in cancer research. MSTI is also home to Idaho's only cancer treatment center for children, only federally sponsored center for hemophilia, and only blood and marrow transplant program.

"The Steelheads and St. Luke's have been partnering for the Pink in the Rink game for 13 years, and each year brings more people that have been touched by cancer," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "We're proud to partner once again to help further development of research while also providing treatment and care to those in need of that extra assistance. We've been fortunate for the community support over the years and this season, and we look forward to working with the Treasure Valley community to come together once again."

The Steelheads will wear custom-designed jerseys created in-house featuring pink and black both Friday and Saturday. Those game-worn jerseys will be available for fans to purchase through a silent auction. The auction will open at the start of Friday's game and close at the end of the second intermission on Saturday, with auction tables located on the arena concourse behind Section 113.

Fans that purchase a game-worn jersey will have the opportunity to receive their jersey directly from that player following the game. The Steelheads will also host a Project Filter Autograph Session following Saturday's game, giving all fans in attendance the chance to meet their favorite players and collect autographs.

This is the third and final Steelheads charitable specialty jersey auction of the season. So far, Steelheads fans have raised a combined $30,592 toward local charities through two jersey auctions this season. The Nickelodeon Night auction for St. Luke's Children's in December drew in $14,022, and the Jayden DeLuca Foundation auction brought in $16,570.

The Steelheads will play three games against the Thunder beginning tonight at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going online to idahosteelheads.com.

Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

