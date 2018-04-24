Steelheads: Game Day Storylines - Game 6, Mountain Division Semifinals

Steel Reel

After earning back-to-back wins at Allen Event Center to keep their Kelly Cup hopes alive, the Steelheads bring the Mountain Division Semifinals back to Boise for Game 6 on Tuesday night. The Steelheads fought off elimination on Sunday night in Texas with a 2-1 victory, their second straight win by that score. The Americans have won both games played at CenturyLink Arena in the series thus far, but the Steelheads have not lost three straight games on home ice since the 2017 playoffs against Colorado.

For the fifth straight game, Allen struck the first blow on Sunday with David Makowski's first period power play goal. The Steelheads would answer back with Eric Sweetman's first professional playoff goal in the second period, followed by Max French's second power play goal of the series on a 5-on-3 advantage. Philippe Desrosiers would hold the fort the rest of the way, outdueling Jake Paterson for his second win of the series.

Playing the Long Game...

The Steelheads have had better starts to games in Game 4 and Game 5, but that hasn't stopped the Americans from getting on the board first in each contest. Falling behind would paint a bleak picture against the Americans, who went 26-6-1 this season when scoring first and 21-4-1 when leading after 20 minutes. The Steelheads, however, were 13-11-4 this season when surrendering the first goal and won six games when trailing after the first period. They've found a way to accomplish both feats in consecutive games.

Rosie Rolling...

Philippe Desrosiers has earned both wins for Idaho in the series and appeared in four of the five games. In Game 4 Desrosiers stopped 27 of 28 shots faced, and he was even busier in Game 5 with 41 stops on 42 shots against, his highest save total in a game since he stopped 45 with Norfolk in his final start of the 2016-17 season. Desrosiers turned away all 21 shots he saw in the third period of Game 5 while protecting a one-goal lead, and he has played to a .943 save percentage in the series. Desrosiers also has earned assists in each of the last two games, the first Idaho goaltender to notch multiple points in the same post-season.

Marking Mak...

David Makowski has been in the middle of everything for the Americans throughout the series. The runner-up for Defenseman of the Year netted his third goal of the series in Game 5, giving him five points in five games for the series. Makowski was also whistled for eight minutes in penalties, after logging another four in Game 4. Makowski's 16 penalty minutes are tied for third among all players in the playoffs, while his five points are tied for second among defensemen. Makowski has 11 goals and 37 points in 41 career Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Idaho Leaders Americans Leaders

Goals: Four players (2) Goals: Makowski (3)

Assists: Faust/Ully (4) Assists: Three players (3)

Points: Parizek (5) Points: Shmyr/Makowski (5)

Plus/Minus: Parizek (+3) Plus/Minus: Chouinard (+7)

Power Play Goals: French (2) Power Play Goals: Guptill/Makowski (1)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (1.75) Goals-Against Average: Paterson (2.63)

