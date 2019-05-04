Steelheads Game 6 & 7 Watch Party this Sunday & Monday

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads will host watch free parties for the road games against the Tulsa Oilers in the Mountain Division Final this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. in The Grove Hotel. If the Steelheads win Game 6, there will be a second watch party on Monday at 6:00 p.m.

See the Steelheads while they're on the road surrounded by fellow fans and staff members, and root on the team for free. Both games are available for viewing with a limited food menu and bar service available. In addition, there will be raffle prizes given out during each game to win Steelheads prizes.

The Steelheads are attempting their second reverse sweep of a series after winning their last two games at CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday and Friday. The Oilers currently lead the best-of-seven Mountain Division Final with a 3-2 series record. If the Steelheads succeed, it would be just the third time in ECHL history a team has won a series after trailing 3-0.

Fans are welcome to enter through any of the entrances to The Grove Hotel. The games will be viewed through ECHL.TV with Steelheads broadcaster Collin Schuck on the call. The games can also be heard on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket."

The Steelheads and Oilers head back to BOK Center for Game 6 of the Mountain Division Final on Sunday, May 5 at 6:05 p.m. MT. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. MT on 1350 KTIK-AM and ECHL.TV. Follow along as the Steelheads hunt for their third Kelly Cup Championship at IdahoSteelheads.com and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

