Steel Fall Short, But Find Renewed Energy

Published on July 27, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, GA. - Though the final score registered as an 86-74 defeat to the Charlotte Crown at Enmarket Arena, the mood surrounding the Savannah Steel carried a noticeably different weight after Thursday night's contest. While the result extended Savannah's skid to seven straight games, the Steel displayed a distinct surge of energy, frontcourt dominance, and a visible sense of joy that interim head coach Toccara Ross has been working to instill.

Savannah set the tone early with an aggressive, interior-first assault. Forwards Zee Spearman and Olivia Cochran anchored a blistering first quarter, overpowering Charlotte in the paint and vaulting the Steel to a 19-9 lead while holding the Crown to a frosty 17% shooting from the floor. Spearman was relentless down low all night, anchoring the offense with an electric 27-point performance and demonstrating the clear progress of the team's ongoing work in the post.

Charlotte countered in the second frame as Kirsten Deans provided a spark off the bench, driving a crucial 12-2 run that helped erase Savannah's early momentum. Backed by 20 points from Deja Kelly and 16 from Lele Grissett, the Crown seized control and pulled away with a decisive 29-15 third quarter. Que Morrison added 16 points to keep Savannah within striking distance, but late-game offensive lulls ultimately sealed the 12-point decision for Charlotte.

Despite the outcome, the Steel showed a strong refusal to back down. The front-court's decision to play with dominance and energy was evident throughout the night, serving as a crucial stepping stone toward rebuilding team chemistry and rediscovering the passion that had been missing in recent weeks.

Looking Ahead: Preview vs. Jacksonville Waves

The Steel now turn their focus to the road as they kick off an eight-game road trip starting Friday, July 31, against their I-95 rivals, the Jacksonville Waves. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M.

This matchup presents both a steep challenge and a major opportunity, as Savannah remains in search of its first win of the season against a Jacksonville team that has held the upper hand in their series. However, with Spearman and Cochran asserting themselves inside and the team regaining its competitive rhythm, the Steel head to Florida focused on translating their momentum into a breakthrough victory.

Ticket Information

Fans looking to follow the action can catch every Savannah Steel game live on UPSHOT TV or experience it in person at Enmarket Arena. Single-game and season tickets for the upcoming matchup and all future home games can be purchased directly on the official Savannah Steel Website. To lock in your seats, secure special group packaging, or get details about theme night promotions, call the front office directly at (912) 494-2868.







UPSHOT League Stories from July 27, 2026

Steel Fall Short, But Find Renewed Energy - Savannah Steel

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