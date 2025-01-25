Steamwheelers Re-Sign Db Malik Duncan for 2025 Season

January 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers have re-signed defensive back Malik Duncan for the 2025 season, marking his fourth year with the team.

Throughout his career, Duncan has been a consistent playmaker, recording 185 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 21 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries.

