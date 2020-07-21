Stay Connected with the Evansville Otters

With the 2020 baseball season canceled at Bosse Field, the Evansville Otters want the fans to still stay connected with the Otters throughout 2020 and heading into the 2021 season.

Fans can stay up-to-date with the latest news and content from the Otters by going to evansvilleotters.com, following the Otters on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and subscribing to the Otters E-Newsletter to receive emails from the Otters.

There will be new and interactive social media content weekly, which the Otters hope will bring fun and enjoyment to our fans.

Every Tuesday on the Otters' social media accounts you will see new OttersTV content or interviews. Catch interviews with current Otters players and personnel, former members of the Otters, and baseball professionals, among others. Tune in to every #OttersTVTuesday!

There will also be an OttersTV interview featured on evansvilleotters.com each week.

Check in to Otters' social media every Thursday for classic Throwback Thursday, #TBT, posts. The Otters are digging into the archives to find and share old, throwback images of the Otters, Bosse Field and other classic moments.

Keep an eye on the Otters' social media pages during the weekends as well for our wild card posts! Weekends will feature a variety of content, including past game highlights, Otters graphic designs, and other videos and content.

Plus, stay tuned to Otters' social media for occasional #WallpaperWednesday posts! On these special Wednesdays, fans will be able to find newly designed wallpaper graphics that they can save or screenshot to their devices. Once saved, fans can freshen up their lock screens with the Otters and Bosse Field!

As always, the Otters will share the latest news and updates on all their social media platforms.

Do not forget about the Evansville Otters Youtube channel, where you can watch all OttersTV interviews and packages, game highlights, and past Otters Digital Network games in their entirety on-demand. Also, you will want to tune in to the Otters' 2020 virtual game broadcasts, as the club re-broadcasts previous ODN games with new commentary and interviews. Subscribe to the Otters' Youtube channel while you are there!

Be sure to subscribe to the Otters E-Newsletter and Youtube channel, and follow and like the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

