Statement Regarding the Coronavirus

MIDLAND, Mich. - Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announced the suspension of baseball activities and delayed the start of the 2020 season. This decision was made in the interest of public health and safety in response to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The Great Lakes Loons, the Michigan Baseball Foundation, ESPN 100.9-FM, and Dow Diamond support that decision as precautions are taken nationwide to address growing concerns about this virus.

We're in uncharted territory. We understand that this is a difficult time. As we monitor closely the events that are unfolding in Michigan, the nation and worldwide, we are proactively making decisions that support the health and safety of our community, fans, employees, and players. People are our first priority. Your patience is appreciated as we make the best decisions we can with the information available.

Beginning Monday, March 16, all events scheduled at Dow Diamond will be postponed. Determinations on the rescheduling of activities and the resumption of events will be made in accordance with recommendations from state and local health officials. We will communicate additional updates about our plans, including our ticket policy for impacted games, as soon as the information is available.

Stay safe and healthy. We're looking forward to seeing you at the ballpark soon.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

