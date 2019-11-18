Statement on the Passing of Ryan Costello

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello yesterday in New Zealand. On behalf of the entire organization, the Twins send their most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches and teammates. Ryan split the 2019 season between Single-A Ft. Myers and Double-A Pensacola, playing in 108 games.

Costello was traded to the Twins in July of 2018, he was 23-years-old.

