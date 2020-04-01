Statement on Former Ports Manager Webster Garrison

April 1, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





The Stockton Ports were saddened to learn over the weekend that former manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized with COVID-19 in his native Louisiana. "Webby was not only a great manager and representative of the Stockton Ports, he is also a good friend. Some of my favorite memories with the Stockton

The Stockton Ports were saddened to learn over the weekend that former manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized with COVID-19 in his native Louisiana.

"Webby was not only a great manager and representative of the Stockton Ports, he is also a good friend. Some of my favorite memories with the Stockton Ports have been talking baseball and life in general with Webby," Stockton Ports President Pat Filippone said. "He has had a profound impact in the Stockton community during his four years as manager of the Ports as an advocate for both our organization and the Stockton community as a minor league baseball city."

We ask that you please keep him and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time, as well as his fiancé Nikki who is also battling COVID-19 at this time.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 1, 2020

Statement on Former Ports Manager Webster Garrison - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.