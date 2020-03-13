Statement from the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Opening Day Delay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps issued the following statement following Minor League Baseball's announcement that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic:

"Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community, guests, employees, and players/coaches. We fully support Minor League Baseball's decision to delay the start of the season. Further details as to how this specifically impacts the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the Midwest League are unknown at this time. We will share specific details on the impact to our 2020 season as soon as they are determined.

Additionally, following orders from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials on limiting non-essential gatherings, Parkview Field will not hold any event with more than 250 people for the time being.

We will continue to consult with Minor League Baseball, health experts, and governmental leaders to determine the best course of action moving forward to provide a safe facility upon the resumption of games and large events at Parkview Field. We will also provide updated information on our plans for our regular season games at Parkview Field and any related refund or exchange policies as soon as those are determined.

We appreciate your patience and understanding through this unprecedented time. We send our best wishes to all those who've been affected by this pandemic."

