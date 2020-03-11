Statement from Tacoma Rainiers Regarding COVID-19, Gover Nor Inslee's Announcement

TACOMA, WA - Earlier today, Governor Inslee announced an indefinite suspension of all public events with greater than 250 people in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties due to health concerns regarding COVID-19. The Tacoma Rainiers will continue to work with regional government agencies and health authorities to ensure the safety of all fans, players and Cheney Stadium staff until public games can resume.

"Our hope is to play our entire Rainiers home season as scheduled and we are excited to open the gates to Cheney Stadium without health concerns as soon as possible," said Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman.

It is unknown yet if Gov. Inslee's decision will affect Tacoma's baseball schedule, but the Rainiers will be working with the Pacific Coast League to determine what flexibility exists within the schedule, should the shutdown continue into the regular season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 9 at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma Defiance, USL Championship affiliate of Seattle Sounders FC, will play Wednesday's scheduled match at Cheney Stadium against San Diego Loyal SC behind closed doors, which will meet the mandated criteria of no public events with attendance greater than 250 people.

Rainiers and Defiance ticket buyers will not be charged for any game that is not played at Cheney Stadium, nor will they be charged for any games that are closed to the public. The teams will offer opportunities to exchange tickets for future matches in a simple and transparent way, and refunds for those who do not want to exchange for a future match.

As this situation remains fluid, the club is in real-time communication with key community stakeholders, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available via our website and social media.

Questions regarding ticket information can be directed to tickets@wertacoma.com.

