Statement from Pirates President Travis Williams on the Passing of Gene Clines

The Pittsburgh Pirates today confirmed the passing of former Pirate Gene Clines. Clines was 75 years old.

"Gene was a speedy outfielder who was a key member of our 1971 World Series team," said Pirates President Travis Williams. "He made a tremendous impact on the game, not only as a player after his career with the Pirates, but also as a long-time coach in the big leagues.

"It was an honor to have Gene back in Pittsburgh this past September to recognize him and his teammates from our 1971 World Series Championship team who took the field as part of Major League Baseball's first all- minority lineup," added Williams. "It was a joy to talk to him about his deep passion for baseball, his love for his teammates and his appreciation for the city of Pittsburgh. Our hearts go out to his wife Joanne, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren."

Clines, who was selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the 1966 June Draft, hit .287 (345-for-1201) with 45 doubles, 14 triples, two home runs, 81 RBI and 51 stolen bases in 452 games as a member of the Pirates from 1970-74. He also appeared in the playoffs three times as a player in the Pirates organization in 1971, 1972 and 1974. Clines, who resided in Bradenton, Florida, also played for the New York Mets in 1975, Texas in 1976 and the Chicago Cubs from 1977-79.

On September 1, 1971, he played center field while batting second in the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history.

Following his playing career, Clines also coached in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Houston, Seattle, Milwaukee and San Francisco. He also worked in the Los Angeles Dodgers system as an outfield/baserunning coordinator as well as a hitting coordinator.

The family requests privacy at this time.

