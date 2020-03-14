Statement from Owner Alex Meruelo

March 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





"The Meruelo Group takes great pride in treating all our staff and players like they are part of our family. We realize this is a very difficult and challenging time for all of us right now. We are currently working on a solution to assist our team members during this turbulent time. Details will be released in the next few days. Until then, please support each other and stay safe."

