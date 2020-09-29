Statement from Kingsport Mets General Manager Brian Paupeck

"We are so appreciative of the support received from the Kingsport community through the many years of our affiliation. The City of Kingsport and Visit Kingsport have been loyal partners and our collaboration reinforced our tight bond. They always ensured that Kingsport's facilities were among the finest in the league. This region has been an integral part and destination in the development of franchise type players such as Daryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, David Wright, Jacob deGrom among many others. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to the generations of fans that have come out to the ballpark to cheer on the KMets."

