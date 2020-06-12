Statement from Atlantic League President Rick White

(Lancaster, Pa.) - In light of Wednesday's announcement by the Sugar Land Skeeters, Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) President Rick White issued the following statement:

"The Atlantic League continues to seek options to conduct its 2020 Championship Season. Each club is collaborating with state and local officials to develop plans that protect the safety of fans, employees, and uniformed personnel, including during interstate travel from club to club.

Wednesday's announcement by the Sugar Land Skeeters demonstrates the ongoing efforts to provide baseball in each ALPB community. The State of Texas currently permits gatherings up to fifty percent of a sports venue's capacity, unlike the mandates in other ALPB states.

Nevertheless, the other ALPB clubs continue to make every effort to play the 2020 Championship Season while constantly monitoring COVID-19 developments in their states and counties. We acknowledge the limited time in which to make decisions regarding a 2020 season. Additional official announcements will be forthcoming from the Atlantic League office."

