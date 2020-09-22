Stateline Teachers, Today Is the Last Day to Enter to Win $100 with the IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, alongside BMO Harris Bank, wish to help Stateline teachers head #BacktoSchoolwithBMO!

Stateline teachers can enter to win one of 60 $100 BMO Harris Bank gift cards to assist with school supplies!

The IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank are requesting nominations of teachers in the Stateline community who are preparing their classrooms or e-learning centers for a new year with a chance to win one of 60 $100 gift cards from BMO Harris Bank. Each winning teacher, and their family, will also be invited to an IceHogs game during the 2020-21 season!

To enter, Stateline teachers are encouraged to show their IceHogs or Blackhawks spirit, take a selfie in their classroom or e-learning center and enter at IceHogs.com/BacktoSchoolwithBMO. Stateline teachers who enter will also be celebrated on social media using the hashtag, #BacktoSchoolWithBMO!

Interested in nominating a Stateline teacher? Visit IceHogs.com/BacktoSchoolwithBMO!

