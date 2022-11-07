State Liners Release 2023 Schedule ð?-"ï??

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol State Liners have announced their 2023 schedule! The 2023 schedule features a 48-game season, with 24 home games and 24 road games.

The State Liners will kick off the season in Princeton on Tuesday, June 6 before returning home on June 8 for a two game series against the defending Appy League Champion Kingsport Axmen.

