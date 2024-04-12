State Liners Announce Update to 2024 Season

Today, Bristol Baseball Inc. is announcing that the Bristol State Liners for 2024 will be playing a hybrid-season game schedule as we continue to work towards a new facility in Bristol, TN for 2025.

The State Liners will be operating their home clubhouse operations at Tusculum University's state-of- the-art Pioneer Park, home of the Greeneville Flyboys, and will play several of our home games there. The remainder of our home games will be played in nearby Appy League Facilities. Our away games will be played at their normal locations.

We wish to thank our loyal fans, sponsors, our partners with Major League Baseball, Appalachian League, U.S.A. Baseball and our wonderful volunteer staff for all of their support as we move forward.

We will be making additional announcements very soon with updates on our website and other social media platforms that will include game schedules, times and special discounts on tickets and team merchandise for our loyal Bristol fans and sponsors.

