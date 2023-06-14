State College Steals Game 2 from Thunder

(Trenton, NJ) - It was a bit of a different story for the Thunder as they fell in game two against the State College Spikes 6-2. Your Thunder took the first lead of the night in the bottom of the first on a Brendan Odonnell Solo-Moon-Shot over the left field wall. The Spikes would respond the next half inning when they pieced together four hits for three runs to take the lead. Ethan Mendozza continued his hot streak at the dish by going 2-5 with a double, RBI, and run scored. State College would score all six of their runs in consecutive innings. Three in the second, two in the third, and one in the fourth.

The Thunder got some valuable relief innings from Alec Rodriguez, Peter Gallo, and Cade Udell who combined for nine strikeouts in five total innings out of the pen. The Trenton Bullpen only allowed just one run on the night that came in the fourth inning. For the Spikes, their pen was arguably just as dominant with their first call in Corey Avant throwing three innings, striking out seven, and allowing only one earned run. The Thunder bats would strike out 13 times Wednesday night and left seven runners on base.

Trenton scored their second run of the night in their half of the fourth when Angel Mendoza laced a two-out double into the left- center gap that scored Ryland Zaborowski all the way from first. Your Thunder struggled to find offense after that point as they would struggle to capitalize with two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth.

State College finished the game with 11 hits, bringing their total through the first two games against Trenton to 26. The Spikes have only managed to push across 12 runs with more than 20 hits in two games, and are only outscoring the thunder 12-11 heading into the series finale. The Thunder had another multi-error game with three, after committing zero in their game one victory.

Your Trenton Thunder return to action Thursday June 15that 7:00 as they play host to the State College Spikes for the final game of a three-game series. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our LGBTQ+ Pride Night presented by Bristol Myer Squibb, and Post- Game Fireworks! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

