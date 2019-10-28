Start Your 2020 RED Access Today with a 5-Month Flex Plan

Our 2020 schedule has been released and the holidays are right around the corner. It's never too early to think about new experiences at the ballpark next summer!

RED Access Memberships are the first program of its kind in Minor League Baseball, allowing fans and families the flexibility they need to tailor their ballpark experience their way.

The most flexible and innovative ticket plans in Springfield Cardinals history, your RED Access Membership starts at only $19 per month over just five months and includes seats to 2+ games per month, the exclusive ability to exchange any missed game tickets, online ticket exchanges in advance, bonus General Admission Access to any game throughout the season, 20% off merchandise and more!

For all of the information about RED Access Memberships and to sign up right now, call 417-863-0395.

