Start of Shorebirds' 2020 Season Delayed

SALISBURY, MD - On March 12, 2020, Minor League Baseball announced the decision to delay the beginning of baseball season in light of the current coronavirus outbreak. This includes the Delmarva Shorebirds, who were set to open up their 25th anniversary season, which has now been delayed until further notice.

"The Delmarva Shorebirds support the measures in place to protect the health and safety of our fans, employees, on-field personnel, and community," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "While we are

disappointed that the season will be delayed, the unprecedented situation we are all in needs our attention and adherence to the recommendations of the experts in this field. We look forward to playing baseball in 2020 and will announce updates on a regular basis."

The Delmarva Shorebirds will rely on the instruction of Minor League Baseball for how to proceed with the

season with people's safety and health as first priority. As more information becomes available, the Shorebirds will provide updates as soon as they are determined.

In terms of upcoming preseason events at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, please refer to the following:

March 14, 2020 -- 2020 Season Ticket Holder Pickup Party -- CANCELLED -- This event has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. For season ticket and mini plan holders looking to pick up their tickets, please come to the stadium administrative offices Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, to pick up your tickets.

March 21, 2020 -- Shorebirds and Crown Sports Center Froggy 99.9 Easter Fest -- CANCELLED -- Easter Fest has been cancelled for the 2020 season. National Anthem tryouts will be held at a later date and time. Please stay tuned to Shorebirds social media and the team website for more information.

March 21, 2020 -- 2020 Silver Sluggers Ticket Pickup -- CANCELLED -- This event has been cancelled. All tickets will be mailed out before the 2020 season.

March 30, 2020 -- Shorebirds Open House -- POSTPONED -- The Delmarva Shorebirds 2020 Open House at the stadium has been postponed to a date to be determined. Please stay tuned to Shorebirds social media and the website for more information regarding the Shorebirds Open House.

Tour Stops -- The Shorebirds will continue their Tour Stop route where fans can interact with Shorebirds staff members, learn about new features, and win prizes for the upcoming season. Stay tuned to Shorebirds social media for updates on where the Shorebirds will be next on the Tour Stop route.

"The cancellation of these events is something we never want to do, but we had to take proactive measures to ensure our fans' safety," said Bitters. "We are committed to providing our fans with a first-class atmosphere and service and we will continue to put fans first as we work through this challenging time together as a community."

