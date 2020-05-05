Start of RubberDucks' Season Pushed to at Least June 15

(AKRON, OHIO) - In following the guidelines health officials and the office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, the start of the 2020 Akron RubberDucks season will be postponed until at least June 15. With this news, previously scheduled RubberDucks home games through June 14 will be postponed with make-up dates for the games impacted announced at a later date.

The RubberDucks will continue to monitor the situation and follow all the directives of state, county and local officials as well as health experts on this matter. The RubberDucks will continue to update our fans through our website and social media when further information on this developing situation becomes available.

In preparation for baseball games and special events returning to Canal Park in 2020 and beyond, the RubberDucks are continuing to develop a detailed plan that will allow fans to safely return to the ballpark with proper social distancing and health protocols when it is safe.

"Despite the delay, we are remaining hopeful and optimistic that baseball will return to Akron this summer" said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "We are encouraged by the tremendous efforts by our community leaders and healthcare workers to continue to combat this virus. We will continue to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all players, fans, and employees across Minor League Baseball, and we look forward to bringing our community back together at Canal Park when it is safe for baseball to return."

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

