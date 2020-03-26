Start of RubberDucks' Season Postponed Until at Least May 10

(AKRON, OHIO) - In accordance with CDC guidelines and the office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, the 2020 Akron RubberDucks season will not start until at least May 10. With this news, twelve RubberDucks home games from April 17-May 6 have been postponed with make-up dates pending the release of a finalized start date and schedule.

The RubberDucks will continue to monitor the situation and follow all the directives of state, county and local officials as well as health experts on this matter. When further information on this developing situation becomes available, the RubberDucks will continue to update fans through the team website and social media.

"We are disappointed to have the first twelve home games of the season postponed," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "But we understand all the necessary precautions that must be taken in order to ensure the safety of all players, fans, and employees across Minor League Baseball. We look forward to celebrating with our community bringing baseball back to Canal Park whenever that might be."

Tickets for RubberDucks home games April 17-May 6, 2020 will be treated as rain-outs. They can be presented at the RubberDucks Box Office prior to any game and exchanged for a ticket of equal value - based on availability - to any remaining 2020 regular season home game. Groups and season ticket holders are encouraged to contact their personal RubberDucks ticket representative for further arrangements.

While the RubberDucks front office continues to work remotely, staff members are available by phone and email. The ticket office can be reached at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

