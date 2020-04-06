Start of Jumbo Shrimp's Season Postponed Until at Least May 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from city and state health officials, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's season has been postponed until at least May 1.

"The health and safety of our fans, employees, players, coaches and partners is always our top priority," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We fully support Minor League Baseball decision to postpone the start of our season. And while we are disappointed to not be playing baseball in April, we fully expect and are hopeful for Jumbo Shrimp baseball and Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark."

Minor League Baseball's decision means six Jumbo Shrimp home games (April 15-19, April 30) are now postponed. A formal decision on whether these games will be made up or when the season will begin has not been reached.

Tickets to any of the Jumbo Shrimp's games from April 15-19 and April 30 may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for a future 2020 Jumbo Shrimp game, subject to availability.

The Jumbo Shrimp will continue to closely monitor the developments concerning COVID-19 and will continue to give fans the most up-to-date information as it becomes available via www.jaxshrimp.com and through the club's @jaxshrimp social media channels.

