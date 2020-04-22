Start of Canaries Season Delayed Due to COVID-19

April 22, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





MOORHEAD, MINN. - The Board of Directors of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has postponed the start of the 2020 regular season, which was scheduled for May 19.

The American Association will aim for a potential start date of the season in early July. The league intends a season that would include 80 games and extend to late September. The early July timeline, along with the length of the season, is tentative and dependent on the ability to hold games in home markets while abiding by federal, state and provincial law and municipal health orders and guidelines.

"The American Association looks forward to the day when we can safely re-open our stadiums to our fans and provide entertainment and social interaction. However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July." said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub.

"We fully support the league's decision to delay the start of the 2020 season," said Canaries General Manager Duell Higbe. "We all want to get back to baseball, but right now it's more important to stay home, flatten the curve, and save lives. We encourage people in the Sioux Falls area to educate themselves on how to slow the spread of the virus at siouxfalls.org/covid19 and covid.sd.gov. We look forward to opening our season at the Birdcage when it is safe."

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 22, 2020

Start of Canaries Season Delayed Due to COVID-19 - Sioux Falls Canaries

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.