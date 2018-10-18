Stars Recall Gluchowski from Steelheads
October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Nolan Gluchowski has been recalled from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Gluchowski, 24, has played three games with the Steelheads to begin the season. The blue-liner signed his first pro deal with Texas after playing the previous four seasons at St. Lawrence University. The defenseman notched 71 points (16-55=71) in 133 NCAA games. He recorded a career best 20 points (2-18=20) in his senior season, ranking third on the roster.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are back at the H-E-B Center on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 for their next game against the Iowa Wild. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2018
- Stars Recall Gluchowski from Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Ontario Reign Announce Updated Five-Game Plan - Ontario Reign
- Hogs Host First Wednesday Dog Days Next Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Mitch Hults from Anaheim Ducks - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Trade Mitch Hults to Tampa Bay - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Travel into Canada for Two-Game Set with Rocket - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blackhawks Reassign Forward Luke Johnson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Assign Crawford to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Senators Launch New Game Plans - Belleville Senators
- Chase De Leo Sent back to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Recall Milner from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Jake Dotchin to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Set Food Specials - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Assign Alex Biega to the Comets - Utica Comets
- Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Danick Martel to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Stint - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Sign Chris Carlisle to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Tipped in OT - Ontario Reign
- Baptiste Scores Twice in Admirals OT Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rocket Penalty Kill Scores Twice in 5-2 Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.