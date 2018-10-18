Stars Recall Gluchowski from Steelheads

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Nolan Gluchowski has been recalled from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Gluchowski, 24, has played three games with the Steelheads to begin the season. The blue-liner signed his first pro deal with Texas after playing the previous four seasons at St. Lawrence University. The defenseman notched 71 points (16-55=71) in 133 NCAA games. He recorded a career best 20 points (2-18=20) in his senior season, ranking third on the roster.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are back at the H-E-B Center on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 for their next game against the Iowa Wild. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

