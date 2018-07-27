Stars, Rampage Announce Preseason Schedule

July 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Friday the team will play a preseason home-and-home series against their in-state rival, the San Antonio Rampage, prior to the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Texas will visit San Antonio on Friday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT at AT&T Center for their first exhibition matchup then the two teams come to H-E-B Center on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. CT to close out the home-and-home series in their final preseason tune-up.

Tickets for the Sept. 29 preseason game at H-E-B Center will go on sale at a later date.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.