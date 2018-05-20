Stars Outlast Hogs in Overtime Affair, Take 2-0 Series Lead

May 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - Curtis McKenzie scored at 10:46 of overtime to lift the Texas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Sunday night. The Stars now take a 2-0 series lead on the road as the series shifts to Rockford for Tuesday's Game 3, where the IceHogs are 3-0 in the postseason.

McKenzie pounced on a loose puck in front of the Rockford net, knocking it out of midair and past Collin Delia to seal Texas' win on its seventh power-play opportunity. The goal was McKenzie's fourth overall of the playoffs, and third game-winner.

The IceHogs managed to get on the board first in the contest, something they've done only twice in nine games this postseason. Just over six minutes after the puck was dropped, John Hayden collected a pass in the slot from Andreas Martinsen and slid it underneath Mike McKenna for an early Rockford lead that lasted into the second period.

In the middle frame, however, Texas responded with pressure, resulting in a game-tying tally by Jason Dickinson 2:45 into the stanza, and a go-ahead marker from Brett Regner six minutes later to make it a 2-1 game. But Chris DiDomenico once again knotted things up with his league high-tying sixth goal and league-leading 14th point of the playoffs, wiring a wrist shot from the left hashmark over McKenna's shoulder and under the crossbar.

DiDomenico's goal was assisted by Cody Franson and Adam Clendening, and the three have now combined for five of Rockford's 17 power-play goals in the postseason. Clendening's pair of assists on the night also vaulted him into second in league scoring with 1g-11a-12pts, trailing only DiDomenico's 6g-8a-14pts.

The teams battled through a penalty-laden third period, but neither found twine until McKenzie's game-winning effort in overtime. Rockford's Delia finished with saves on 34 of 37 shots, while McKenna stonewalled 24 of 26 in the Stars' cage.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 22 vs. Texas Stars (Western Conference Finals | Game 3/Ticket H)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket H) of their third-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the Texas Stars on Tuesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.