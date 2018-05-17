Stars & H-E-B Center to Host Western Conference Finals Watch Parties

May 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday that fans will be able to watch the team's road games of their Western Conference Finals series at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas will visit the Rockford IceHogs for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) of the Conference Finals on May 22, 24 and 25. The start time for all three games will be 7 p.m. CT.

During the Conference Finals Watch Parties at H-E-B Center the Stars will have their team store selling merchandise, the Miller Coors Club will also be open for all fans attending and the 183 Chophouse will be selling food and beverages - including Mike McKenna's popular Patty Stack Burger.

Admission and parking for all three watch parties will be free for those that attend. Fans should enter through the main entrance of H-E-B Center on the east side of the building.

The Stars are making a return to the Conference Finals for the first time since their Calder Cup Championship season in 2014. Texas will host Games 1 and 2 of the series this weekend. If Games 6 or 7 are necessary, those will also be played at H-E-B Center on May 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. CT.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the team's 10th anniversary season in 2018-19 are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.