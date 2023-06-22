Starks Makes Stellar Start, Spikes Fall to Black Bears, 9-5

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.-Gabe Starks tossed four scoreless frames and retired nine straight batters at one point to stake the State College Spikes to the lead, but the West Virginia Black Bears came back to take a 9-5 decision on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Starks, a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas who came to the Spikes from the University of Texas at Arlington, got out of a jam in the first inning after allowing three straight singles to start the game. The right-hander proceeded to set down the next nine West Virginia (9-8) batters in order, five via strikeout, before yielding a single to Nick Iannantone in the fourth.

State College (8-9) jumped out to a 5-1 lead bolstered by Starks's mound efforts and an opportunistic offense. The Spikes scored two runs in the first without the benefit of a hit as Kyle Huckstorf led off with a walk, then proceeded to steal second and, after an Addison Smith walk, third. Following a pitch hitting Matthew Bardowell, a wild pitch then brought in Huckstorf for the initial tally. Smith then scored on a subsequent error to make it 2-0.

The Spikes added a run in the third on Cam Bufford's sacrifice fly to plate Huckstorf after his third steal of the game, and another in the fourth on Grant Lashure's sacrifice fly to score Bryce Matthews before finishing their scoring with Tyler Wilson's RBI single in the fifth.

However, West Virginia scored three runs in the seventh with Iannantone's two-run triple as the key hit, before plating three more in the eighth, two on Iannantone's single to the right side to take the lead for good.

The Black Bears right fielder, Iannantone went 4-for-6 and drove in a total of five runs for the evening.

Reliever Spencer Hill(0-2) took the loss for the Spikes after being charged with three runs, two of them earned, in the eighth inning. Dawson Taylor(1-0) picked up the win with a one-walk, scoreless seventh inning.

Thursday, the Spikes and Black Bears complete their three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in a 6:35 p.m. rubber match. State College is slated to send right-hander Corey Avant(1-0) to the mound for his first start of the season after four relief appearances. West Virginia will go with right-hander Aric McAtee(0-1) on the hill.

