Star Wars Night Draws Sellout Crowd (11,129) as Fresno Loses Galactic Battle to Modesto 7-2

Fresno, CA - In front of a sellout crowd of 11,129, the Fresno Grizzlies (14-11) dropped their third straight game to the Modesto Nuts (13-12), 7-2 Friday evening from Chukchansi Park. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies and Growlifornia celebrated Star Wars Night with themed jerseys, character appearances and postgame fireworks. The 11,129 people were the third highest-attended game in Minor League baseball this season.

The Nuts raced out to a 2-0 advantage in the first from an Edwin Arroyo RBI triple and Robert Perez sacrifice fly. In the bottom half of the frame, Braiden Ward knotted the contest at two with a wallop to right. It was Ward's third homer of the year and it extended his hit streak to five games.

Modesto grabbed the lead back in the third thanks to RBI singles by Randy Bednar and Ben Ramirez. The advantage grew to 6-2 when Victor Labrada smoked a double, adding Brett Rodriguez. In the seventh, Perez concluded the scoring with a solo blast to left-center field. It was his California League best eighth bomb of 2022.

Overall, the Nuts offense tallied 11 hits with five going for extra-bases. Labrada led the charge with three hits while Perez and Ramirez provided two each. Starter Joseph Hernandez (3-0) relished the decision after six innings of two-run ball. The righty allowed four hits and two walks while punching out five.

On the other side, the Grizzlies lineup mustered only five hits. Ward and Juan Brito collected two hits apiece while Adael Amador picked up a single. Brayan Castillo (0-2) agonized the defeat after four frames of work. Sergio Sanchez and Joel Condreay combined to toss three scoreless innings, striking out a trio of batters. The clubs are back at it tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Braiden Ward (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, SB)

- RHP Joel Condreay (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- RHP Sergio Sanchez (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 1B Robert Perez (2-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- SS Edwin Arroyo (1-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- DH Victor Labrada (3-5, 2B, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Saturday, May 7 vs. Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Michael Morales (2-1, 4.62) vs. Fresno RHP Victor Juarez (1-0, 3.72), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The game lasted 2 hours and 10 minutes, the fastest contest played by the Grizzlies this season.

