Star Wars Night, Andrew Benintendi, and Nick Pratto Bobbleheads Added to 2022 Promotional Schedule

March 16, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are thrilled to announce three major additions to their 2022 Promotional Schedule as Star Wars Night returns and two more bobblehead giveaways - Andrew Benintendi and Nick Pratto - have been officially announced.

For the first time since the 2019 season, Star Wars Night will return to Arvest Ballpark on Friday, June 3rd. The must-attend event for both baseball and Star Wars fans will feature a post-game fireworks show while the team will be wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online during the game with all the proceeds benefiting a local charity.

In addition to Star Wars Night, the Naturals have added two more exclusive bobblehead giveaways to the summer schedule. The first 1,000 fans attending the Saturday, August 6th game will receive an Andrew Benintendi Bobblehead that features the former Arkansas Razorback All-American in his Kansas City Royals uniform. On Saturday, August 20th, the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Nick Pratto Bobblehead honoring the former Natural and his stellar 2021 season where he claimed Double-A Central All-Star honors while also winning a Minor League 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove AwardÂ®. These one-of-a-kind bobbleheads will join a giveaway lineup highlighted by a Replica Championship Ring (June 4th) as well as a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead (July 9th), and a Strike Fauxback Bobblehead (July 23rd).

For a complete list of promotions and partners for the upcoming season, please visit www.nwanaturals.com. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.