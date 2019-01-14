Star Wars Night 4-Packs Available

January 14, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that the popular Star Wars Night 4-Packs, which include four (4) tickets to the game and a number of additional experience-driven benefits, will be returning for Star Wars Night at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, May 4. This must-attend event for both baseball and Star Wars fans features a special Saturday edition of the post-game Fireworks, which is presented by Cobb-Vantress.

Star Wars Night 4-Packs are priced at $100 and offer fans four (4) Dugout Premium tickets to the Naturals 6:05 p.m. game against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland Athletics), two (2) Naturals-themed Star Wars T-Shirts (adult sizes), two (2) Laser Swords, an invitation to a special pre-game VIP Meet and Greet with the Star Wars characters in attendance, and the opportunity to enjoy the post-game Fireworks show from Naturals dugout. These discounted packs are on sale to the general public through Friday, February 8; however, ONLY 50 packs will be sold.

In addition to the event and post-game Fireworks, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will once again be wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys courtesy of Grand Lake Casino during the game against the RockHounds that will feature Darth Vader and scenes from the original trilogy. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys during the game through a silent auction that will take place on the concourse with all of the proceeds benefiting the Turkey Ford School District. Winning fans will receive their jerseys directly from the player and/or coach following the game.

Fans can purchase their Star Wars Night 4-Pack at https://www.milb.com/northwest-arkansas/tickets/star-wars-night, by calling (479) 927-4900, or visiting the Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6:35 p.m. when they'll host the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Opening Night of the 2019 season.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.