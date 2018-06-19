Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi 35thAnniversary Day, P-Nats Helmet Toothbrush Holder Giveaway on Sunday, June 24th

Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals are excited to host Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi 35th Anniversary Day on Sunday, June 24th at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium, the series finale against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals).

When fans come to the ballpark for Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi 35th Anniversary Day, they will see characters from the famous movie all throughout the stadium. During the game, fans can purchase a raffle ticket at Fan Assistance to try to win a team signed lightsaber. Also, fans should be on the lookout for the on-field lightsaber fight, as well as Star Wars-themed giveaways throughout the game.

During Sunday's game, the Potomac Nationals will wear Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi 35th Anniversary jerseys, presented by Trusted Choice Insurance. The jerseys, which honor Star Wars Episode VI with Han Solo on the front and Boba Fett on the back, will be auctioned off via a silent auction throughout the game. All proceeds from the jerseys will benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. Fans who win the jerseys will be able to take a photo after the game with the player or coach who wore the jersey.

The first 500 kids through the gates on Sunday can pick up a P-Nats Helmet Toothbrush Holder, presented by Legacy Dental. The P-Nats Toothbrush Holder Giveaway is the perfect way for any P-Nats fan to store their toothbrush!

Sunday, June 24th is also Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic Day at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium. Kids involved with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic are invited for a VIP day with the Potomac Nationals, which will include a pre-game catch on the field, a chance to meet the players, and much more!

As always, this Sunday will be another Kids Day Sunday at Northwest Financial Field at Pfitzner Stadium. On Sunday home games throughout the season, kids can enjoy perks during the game, including post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill, and a post-game player autograph signing. This Sunday, the first 250 kids 12 and under will receive a free drink and hot dog. Also, on this Sunday, kids can have their face painted by Facing Angels on the concourse during the game.

Finally, fans can take advantage of Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday. If fans show their Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office, they can receive two free grandstand tickets to the game.

First pitch between the P-Nats and the Wilmington Blue Rocks is at 1:05pm. Gates to the ballpark will open at 12:00pm.

For more information on 2018 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2018 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

