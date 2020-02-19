Star Wars and Three Replica Jersey Giveaways Highlight Chihuahuas 2020 Promotions

EL PASO - Star Wars Night, three replica jersey giveaways, 13 nights of fireworks and more highlight the Chihuahuas 2020 promotional schedule!

The Chihuahuas will feature the return of their recurring weekly promotional specials, once again offering something for everyone. Those include Military Mondays presented by Prudential, Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods, Diablos Days & Seniors Eat Free on Wednesdays, Thrifty Thursdays presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment & Thank You Thursdays presented by Prudential, Fetch the Fun Fridays, Fireworks Spectacular Saturdays and Kids Day Sundays.

Single game and Opening Day tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 22nd beginning at 10 a.m. both online at epchihuahuas.com or at the Southwest University Park box offices. The Durango & Santa Fe Box Offices will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on February 22 and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Patrons may purchase individual game tickets online at any time at epchihuahuas.com.

Chihuahuas Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 14 versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's affiliate). Rally towels will be given away to the first 3,000 guests through the gates with paid admission! It is also Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods with $2 tacos and $2 beer (to be determined) until 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15th marks the first of four 11:05 a.m. midweek day baseball games of the 2020 campaign. The other dates include April 20th, and May 18th and 19th.

The force will be with the Chihuahuas on May 2nd when the Chihuahuas celebrate Star Wars Night that include specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting a local nonprofit.

New to the giveaway lineup in 2020 are replica jerseys! The Chihuahuas will give away a Diablos replica on April 29th presented by Chick-fil-a, Chihuahuas jersey on June 1st presented by Southwest University and Margaritas jersey on August 25th. The giveaway docket also includes a Howling Dog Bucket Hat on Monday, July 20th.

The popular GECU Bark at the Park will be on May 3rd, July 12th and August 28th, with the latter featuring the popular GECU Bark at the Park jersey auction.

Guests are invited to enjoy baseball on three major holidays in 2020: Mother's Day (May 10), Father's Day (June 21) and Independence Day Celebration (July 2-3). Eleven Fireworks Spectacular shows will light up the night sky on Saturdays and fans will be able to enjoy the Independence Day Celebration on July 2nd and 3rd featuring the best fireworks display in El Paso!

Military, first responders and veterans will continue to enjoy a 25% savings on Monday through Thursday games (excludes April 14 and July 3) via epchihuahuas.com, GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations. On Military Mondays presented by Prudential, all active military and veterans will get to enjoy one complimentary Jumbo Hot Dog Meal with valid military ID.

The Chihuahuas will play as the Margaritas on April 30th, June 2nd, July 9th, July 28th, and August 25th as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion.

Most giveaways are for the first 1,500 guests through the gates with paid admission and in attendance. Limited sizes are available. Limit one per person. Giveaways and promotions are subject to change without notice.

More promotions and themes are coming! For up-to-the-minute information on promotions and giveaways visit epchihuahuas.com/tickets/promotions.

The Chihuahuas are currently taking deposits for NEW 2020 Season Seat Memberships. Six levels of Memberships are available offering Members unprecedented in-Ballpark access during the season, year-round membership benefits new for 2020 and exclusive VIP treatment. For more information on NEW 2020 Season Seat Memberships, call or text an Account Executive at (915) 533-BASE!

Groups, Premium Hospitality Events, and single-game Suites are also on sale and dates are filling up fast! For more information call (915) 533-BASE, email tickets@epchihuahuas.com, or visit EPChihuahuas.com.

Note: A $1.50 convenience fee per ticket will be applied to online purchases.

