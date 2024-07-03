Star Performers Shining!: USL Championship Player of the Month, June: Nominees
July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship has announced the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month award Presented by Konami eFootball for June, honoring four of the top performers throughout the third month of the 2024 season as they take their place on the ballot.
Cast your vote at the USL Championship website: https://www.uslchampionship.com/news_article/show/1313567
The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, July 11.
