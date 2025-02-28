Sports stats



G League Wisconsin Herd

Stanley Umude Posts Season-High 33 Points vs. Raptors 905

February 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd YouTube Video


Check out the Wisconsin Herd Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from February 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central