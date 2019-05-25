Stanley Cup Watch Party at Stone Pizza Next Wednesday

Attention Swamp Rabbits fans! Want to catch all of the excitement of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues with your fellow fans, and also enjoy some of the best food in Greenville?

Next Wednesday, May 29, we will be hosting the place to be to catch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Stone Pizza on 500 East Park Avenue in Greenville starting at 7:00 p.m. Fans can take part in all of the great food and drink specials, awesome atmosphere, and of course, the best hockey in the world on the big-screen TVs.

Specials include the following:

Buy one pizza, get one half price

$1.00 off wine, beer and liquor drinks

$4.00 pints

We can't wait to see you there!

Catch the exciting action of the Stanley Cup Final with fellow Swamp Rabbits fans!

