Stanley Cup Coming to Peoria

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen Hockey Club announced today that the STANLEY CUP® will be at Carver Arena on Saturday, December 21st for the team's game against the Quad City Storm at 7:15PM.

The Stanley Cup will be displayed on the Carver Arena Concourse behind section #4 from 6:15PM until 9:30PM. Fans who wish to see or take photos with the Stanley Cup must purchase a ticket to the December 21st game. A Rivermen representative will be on hand to assist with photos, but fans must bring their own camera or smartphone. No expanded lenses are permitted. One photo per fan will be allowed. There is no charge for Photos.

"We are excited to have the Stanley Cup in attendance at our game and allow Central Illinois hockey fans to see the rich history of the most famous trophy in all of sports," said Rivermen Chief Operating Officer, Bart Rogers.

The Stanley Cup is the oldest championship trophy in all of professional sports -awarded to the NHL Champion since 1926, with roots dating all the way back to 1893. Individual names of each player to win the Stanley Cup championship are engraved on the trophy. Players from championship winning teams take turns hoisting the Stanley Cup on the ice upon winning the championship each year. The St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history last season, defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games.

