Stanley Cup Coming to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Lord Stanley's Cup™, the revered 130-year-old trophy awarded to the Stanley Cup® Champion, will make a special visit to Norfolk for the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare, the ECHL announced in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals.

The trophy will be on display at multiple locations throughout Norfolk on Sunday, January 15 and Monday, January 16 as part of the ECHL FanFest presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth at the Waterside District and 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare at Scope Arena. The Stanley Cup® will be joined by the ECHL's Kelly Cup and available for viewing and pictures as part of the events.

The Cup is always accompanied by at least one representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame, dubbed the "Keeper of the Cup," who will be onsite to interact with fans and answer questions about sports' most prized trophy.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare gets underway with All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk. Fan Fest is open to the public, with tickets for the exclusive Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits and displays available for purchase HERE.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena.

Tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health are now available. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! For more information on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, visit. ECHL.com/allstar.

