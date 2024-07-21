Stanley Berryhill III Gets His First TD in the CFL: CFL

July 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







A 14-yd touchdown to Berryhill III gets BC on the board for the first major of the game.

