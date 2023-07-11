Stanko Set for 2nd Season

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the re-signing of forward, Brenden Stanko. Brenden rounds off the Adrian College Bulldogs trio with returner, Connor Smith, and new-signee Dakota Bohn.

Stanko made is professional debut last season on March 31st against the Elmira Mammoth, playing along side Smith, just like they did at Adrian College. The ACHA product played in five of the final six games of the regular season recording three assists along the way.

Brenden stands at 6'0" and carries himself at 185 pounds. He spent time last season primarily playing the wing with his left-handed shot.

